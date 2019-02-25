Uhuru orders Madaraka Day fete moved to Narok from Kajiado

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was Monday at State House Nairobi briefed by the National Celebrations Committee led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on the ongoing preparations for Madaraka Day celebrations.

At the meeting, attended by Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and his Narok counterpart Samuel Ole Tunai, the committee took the President through the ongoing construction works at the Kajiado County Stadium in readiness for the national fete.

The Committee expressed concerns that the Kajiado stadium construction works may not be completed within the remaining three months as earlier envisaged.

Consequently, President Kenyatta directed that this year’s Madaraka Day Celebrations be held in Narok County.

By moving celebrations from Kajiado to neighbouring Narok, the Government seeks to ensure that the benefits arising from the hosting of the national event are retained within the same economic block in line with the established trend of hosting some national events in the Counties.

President Kenyatta further directed the Ministry of Sports and Heritage to allocate Sh100 million to Kajiado County to ensure the on-going works at the stadium are complete to meet the required standards in readiness for hosting national celebrations in future.

Also present were the Principal Secretaries Karanja Kibicho (Interior and Coordination of National Government) and Kirimi Kaberia (Sports and Heritage) among others.