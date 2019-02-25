Nurse missing from Nairobi found in ICU at Mombasa hospital

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 25 – An AMREF nurse who went missing from Nairobi has been found admitted to hospital in Mombasa, in a puzzle that leaves family and friends wondering how she got there.

Margaret Wanjala Kilelu, had been reported missing and a poster circulated showing she was last seen walking out of Tena Estate in Nairobi on Thursday last week.

Authorities at the Coast General Hospital have confirmed that she is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, with little details given on what she is suffering from or how she ended up hundreds of kilometres away from home.