Nominee for position of EACC chief executive to be vetted next Friday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – The nominee for the position of Chief Executive Officer at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Twalib Abdallah Mbarak will be vetted on Friday next week.

Through a notice in the local dailies, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai stated that the vetting will be conducted by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

“Pursuant to provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution and Section 6 (4) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act 2011, the general public is hereby notified that the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct the vetting of the said nominee on Friday, 14th December 2018 at 10am in Committee Room 7 Main Parliament Building,” he stated.

He directed that Mbarak should appear before the Committee with his original ID, academic and professional certificates and clearance certificates from the EACC, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Mbarak will be taking over from former boss Halakhe Waqo whose term ends in less than two months.

Waqo formally took office on January 21, 2013 becoming the anti-graft Commission’s first CEO since it was established to replace the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission in 2012.