President Kenyatta gazettes names of 30 women empowerment trailblazers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Ida Odinga, NASA Leader’s Raila Odinga wife, Kenya’s first woman MP Grace Onyango, former Cabinet Minister Nyiva Mwenda, are among 30 women President Uhuru Kenyatta gazetted after conferring State honours for their remarkable achievements made in the social, political and economic fields.

Ida, Dr Julia Ojiambo and Nairobi’s first lady Mayor Margaret Kenyatta were awarded Elder of the Golden Heart for their roles in fighting for and promoting the place of women in the socio-economic and political arena in the country.

Kenya’s longest-serving woman Parliamentarian Phoebe Asiyo, Grace Onyango, former Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairpersons Zipporah Kittony, Rukia Subow, Jane Kiano, International Criminal Court judge Justice Joyce Aluoch were awarded for fighting for women’s rights.

Professor Maria Nzomo and Makini School founder Mary Akello were honoured for promoting the education of women in the country

The President had presented the honours during a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi on August 28 this year.