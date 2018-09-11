Petition against Elachi ouster to be heard Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court will on Tuesday hear a petition in which Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi is contesting her impeachment amid defiance from Members of the County Assembly.

Elachi is seeking to remain in office even after she was kicked out for gross misconduct by the assembly last Thursday which unanimously voted in a motion that was supported by 103 members against 2.

On Monday, the besieged Speaker turned up for work following a court order but was ejected during confrontation in which police had to lob teargas to restore order at City Hall.

Elachi is accused of contravening the County Assembly Powers and Privileges Act,2017 when she unilaterally allowed police officers not attached to the Assembly to arrest several staff without consulting the board.

She however moved to court seeking conservatory orders prohibiting the Members of the County Assembly from removing her from office.

Through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, she obtained orders prohibiting the Assembly from appointing a new nominee to the office.

The court has also barred the County Assembly Service Board from interfering with the execution of the petitioner’s duties as the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker.