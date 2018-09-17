Court to hear suit challenging Elachi impeachment

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court will on Monday hear the suit by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi challenging her impeachment by the Members of the County Assembly.

Elachi who secured orders staying her removal from office said she was being targeted because of the firm stance she had taken in ongoing efforts to fight graft at the County Hall.

She wondered why the county lawmakers had changed tune in a corruption case against County Assembly Clerk, Jacob Ngwele.

Last week, the court threw out an application by the Assembly that sought to set aside the order halting Elachi’s impeachment.

The Assembly in its application had stated that the suit she filed contesting her impeachment was defective as she did not sign an affidavit.

Elachi’s return to office hit a snag after the MCAs stormed it insisting that she vacates.

A chaotic exchange ensued between Elachi and a section of county lawmakers forcing top House leadership to call for a closed-door meeting during which the embattled Speaker was prevailed upon to leave the precincts of the Assembly.