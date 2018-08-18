Kenyans mourn the death of Kofi Annan

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Nairobi residents have eulogized former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan who has died at the age of 80.

Those who spoke to Capital FM News have termed the Nobel Prize Winner as an excellent leader, negotiator and a man to look up to.

John Kamau, a taxi driver said he will remember Annan with great respect for the role he played in brokering peace between former President Mwai Kibaki and ODM leader Raila Odinga, after the 2007-2008 post-election violence.

“He was very instrumental in bringing our two leaders of the time together which as a result brought peace to the country,” Kamau said.

Angel Kathini, a University student says she will remember Annan’s impressive Curriculum Vitae, which saw his serve on a powerful position at the UN.

“There aren’t many Africans who have been able to serve in positions such as those Annan served in. That makes him very special.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the world leaders who have sent out their condolences, “I have learned – with deep sorrow – that former UN Secretary-General and Nobel Laureate Kofi Annan has passed away. In this moment of sorrow, I condole with his family, relatives and friends. My thoughts and prayers go out to them as they come to terms with this sad news,” he said in a statement issued by State House Nairobi.

Annan was born in Ghana in 1938.

He served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006.

In a statement, the Kofi Annan Foundation hailed him as a global statesman, who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world.

“It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness…,” reads a section of the statement.

“During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations, he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law.”

Other than being the founder of the Kofi Annan Foundation, he was a member of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for human rights, since it was founded in 2007.

The Elders was founded by the late global icon Nelson Mandela.

He has been the group’s chairperson since 2013.

According to the statement: “His wife Nane and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina were by his side during his last days.”