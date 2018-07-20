Former Kitui Interim County Secretary Muli charged with graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Former Interim Kitui County Secretary Fredrick Muli has been charged with five counts of irregular procurement of two government vehicles.

Muli, who is the current Gatundu North Deputy County Commissioner, was charged alongside then Head of Supply Chain Management Gibson Njamura Kanyi.

Appearing before Kitui Principal Magistrate Johnston Munguti, the duo denied charges of flouting public procurement laws during the purchase of the two senior staff vehicles.

The two further denied charges of procuring the said vehicles without approval of total the tender committee and without due annual procurement plan, prior planning or relevant inspection and acceptance certificate.

They allegedly committed the economic crime in August 2013 during transition from the defunct county council, the court heard.

The court ruled that the immediate former Kitui Health Chief Officer and Kanyi be released on a bond of Sh1 Million and Sh800 thousand respectively.

Each was also ordered to place two sureties of amounts similar to their respective bond terms.

The case will be mentioned on August 2 for pretrial hearing.