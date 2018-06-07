Uhuru appoints comedian Chipukeezy to NACADA board

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed local comedian Mwasia Mutua popularly known as Chipukeezy as a Director in the board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against alcohol Drug Abuse (NACADA).

In a special Gazette Notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that Chipukeezy and George Ogalo will be members of NACADA for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) of the national authority for the campaign against alcohol and drug abuse act, the cabinet secretary, interior and co-ordination of national government appoints,” he said.

The position was held by Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua who congratulated Chipukeezy for the appointment.

“Congratulations Chipukizi on your appointment as a Director at Nacada, wish u well my brother.”

In the Gazette Notice, the Head of State appointed former Isiolo governor Doyo Godana as a Non-Executive Chairperson of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board for a period of three years while that of mark Bor was revoked.

Joseph Kibwana was appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Ports Authority Board for a period of three years while Peter Kimathi Kinyua was appointed to be the chairperson of the Kenya Forest Service for the same period.

President Kenyatta also appointed eight members to the Kenya Forest Service who will serve for a period of three years while Mudzo Nzili has also been appointed as the National Irrigation Board Chairman