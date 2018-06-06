Black out at City Hall over Sh447 million power debt

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6- City Hall suffered power blackout after KPLC disconnected its electricity over Ksh 447 million power bill.

This disrupted daily activities at the ever busy City Hall and City Hall Annex.

Consequently, the County Secretary Peter Kariuki on Wednesday said they will pay Ksh 15 Million to Kenya Power and Lightning Company (KPLC) to have electricity reconnected at City Hall so as to resume operations.

“We have offered to pay Ksh 15 million now and pay the balance in realistic installments until the figure finally agreed upon is settled,” said the Nairobi County Secretary Peter Kariuki.

There has been a prolonged battle between KPLC and NCCG over payment of debts they owe each other.

According to Kariuki, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) acted in bad faith to disconnect electricity despite having a joint task force that has been sitting to establish the exact level of indebtedness both organizations owe each other.

Nairobi City County owes KPLC money for electricity consumption while KPLC owes NCCG money for rates and way leaves for its distribution network.

KPLC owe the County a total of Ksh 806 Million for rates and way leaves for its distribution network.

Kariuki however said out of the Ksh 447 million balances, the County recognizes Sh 215 Million obtained from actual meter readings.

Kariuki said its practical to deal with the debts through debt swap and balance be paid by whoever’s debt will be larger.