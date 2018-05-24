EACC says probing Sh647mn tender at KPC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have raided residences and offices of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) procurement officials facing graft allegations over the award of a Sh 647 million tender.

The officials are said to have awarded the said tender for the supply of Hydrant Pit and Isolation Valves as well as two-year operational spares.

“The officers managed to retrieve several documents and records that are crucial to investigations,” the EACC said in a statement on Thursday.

According to EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo, a similar probe has been extended to other jurisdictions including the United States and Canada.

He said that the anti-graft agency will appropriate recommendations to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions after investigations are concluded.

The oversee investigations are said to be at an advanced stage and are expected to be concluded soon to according to Waqo.