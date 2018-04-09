Education Ministry to release selection to Universities and Colleges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Some 600,000 candidates who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations last year will on Monday know their fate when the Education Ministry releases the Selection to Universities and Colleges.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to release the selection which will decide the future of the candidates.

Since January, universities have been in panic mode as they scramble for the 70,000 students who scored the minimum entry grade of C+.

Nearly three-quarters of the candidates who sat the 2017 KCSE exam scored a D + (plus) and below.

In this year’s exam, 540,428 candidates (90%) scored between grade E and C plain compared to 482,232 last year.

A majority of the candidates (179,381) had a D minus, a mind blowing dismal performance that has raised eyebrows and formed debate on various fronts including the political sphere.