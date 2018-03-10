Shock as body parts dumped by roadside in Kisii

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Mar 10 – Kisii residents at Nyanchwa were in a shock as a head and hand were found dumped by the roadside.

The remains of an unknown middle-aged man were wrapped in a black polythene bag and stuffed inside a green bucket.

“The head of a human being had stitches and there was also a piece of an arm, “said area chief Richard Moturi.

Kisii Police Chief Francis Nguli asked the public to remain calm as they launch investigations.

“The police rushed to the scene and found the decomposing remains,” he said.