Stalled plane causes temporary disruption on JKIA runway

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – At least four flights were Sunday evening diverted from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after a plane stalled on the runway for almost an hour.

According to officials, a Phoenix plane that was from Ukunda, Kwale County, encountered a hitch on the runway following issues with its landing gear.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) officials said that emergency services at the Airport responded swiftly and managed to clear the runway and flight operations resumed after 40 minutes.

Those affected were two Kenya Airways and one Emirates flights to Mombasa.