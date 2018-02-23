Roll-out of Smart Driving Licenses to take place between April and May

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – The much awaited Smart Driving Licenses will be rolled-out between April and May according to the National Transport and Safety Authority.

The new licenses will be fitted with an electronic chip to capture a driver’s data and contain the driver’s Kenya Revenue PIN, ID Number and Blood Group.

The authority’s Legal Officer Judy Opiri says the chips will also hold data of traffic offences committed by the owner.

Opiri was speaking on Friday during the launch of a new report by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the effectiveness of prosecuting traffic offences.

“We are almost done,” she said.

The chip enabled licenses will allow for the creation of a driver’s profile and provide valuable information on their eligibility.

Opiri also revealed that NTSA is currently reviewing the traffic laws to address shortcomings when it comes to prosecuting traffic offences and working on the modalities of instant fines for petty offences.