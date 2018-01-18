Kenya ‘studying’ alleged racist remarks by Trump

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18- The Government is studying the alleged racist remarks by United States President Donald Trump, made against the African continent and Haiti.

National Government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe, however, says Kenya aligns itself with the position of the African Union which has since demanded an apology from the US President and a withdrawal of the remarks.

Kiraithe, while addressing journalists on Thursday, did not divulge more details on what is likely to happen after studying the alleged remarks, which he says does not affect the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“We are studying the context in which this was said to see whether it is worth the attention the media has been able to give it,” the Government spokesperson stated.

He added that “It (the alleged remarks) was not an official matter directly related to our relationship with the American Government. We enjoy a very cordial relationship with the Government of the United States.”

“Africans and Haitians come from ‘shithole’ countries? Isn’t Trump demonstrating that he’s nothing but a racist and pursuing a policy of ‘Make America White Again’? I congratulate Botswana for showing the way. Our AU Presidents must respond strongly to this insult,” reads a tweet by Ghana’s President John Mahama.

Some African countries like South Africa and Botswana summoned US envoys in their countries where they made clear that relationship between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” It is the question President Trump is being accused of asking, during a meeting with members of the House and Senate at the Oval Office.

After lawmakers raised the issue of protections for immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador, the president reportedly demanded to know why the United States should accept immigrants from “shithole countries,” rather than — for instance — wealthy and overwhelmingly white Norway.

Botswana, on her part, asked: “all progressive nations across the world to strongly condemn the remarks made by President Trump.”

The US President has since refuted the claims.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said, “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!” reads one of his tweets.

On January 15, Trump told reporters at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, “I’m not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you.”