Body of 41-year-old man retrieved after pit latrine collapse

, KISII, Kenya, Jan 14 – The Kisii County Disaster Response Unit has retrieved the body of a 41-year-old man who was buried alive in a pit latrine at Kegogi Village.

The man identified as Joseph Nyakundi, a father of four was buried alive in the pit he was digging Saturday morning

The mason was among two others who were hired to dig the pit latrine at one of the residents’ homes when the walls caved in, burying him alive.

The County Disaster Management Director Julius Tinega said they received the report at around midday after his colleagues raised alarm.

“When we got here we established that Nyakundi had been in the collapsed toilet from 10:30am in the morning and residents were already making efforts to rescue him,” said Tinega.

He issued a warning to residents against digging such deep latrines without taking precautionary measures especially where the soil is loose.

“This is a case of ignorance on the part of the owner and the workers because the soil here was loose to accommodate the depth of the pit they were digging,” he said