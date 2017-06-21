Okoth leads three Kenyans into Africa Championships quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Three more Kenyan boxers advanced to different stages of the ongoing African Boxing Championships that started on Monday in Congo Brazaville.

Shaffi Bakari beat Joshua Kizza of Uganda on points in the Light Fly weight category while in the Lightweight, Nick Okoth of the National Police Service beat Mtshita Mandula from Ivory Coast on points to sail through to the last eight.

Others who advanced are John Kyalo who floored Anouar Koukou of Sudan through RSC in Round 2.

However, Simon Mulinge lost by points split decision to Loic Ngumbi of host nation Congo in the Flyweight contest.

Female boxer Elizabeth Akinyi will contest for the bronze medal after she lost to Clotilde Essiane of Cameroon on points, unanimous decision in the middleweight bout.

-Wednesday Draw-

Victor Otieno V Cedrick Mahatonga (Madagascar) – Light Welter Preliminaries

Christine Ongare V Roumaysa Boualam ( Algeria) – Women’s Fly Semifinals

Martin Oduor V George Molwantwa (Botswana) – Bantam weight preliminaries.