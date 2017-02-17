KCB out to extend unbeaten run in Kenya Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Leaders KCB RFC face Homeboyz at their Ruaraka base seeking to extend their unbeaten run when Kenya Cup enters day 13 on Saturday.

The Bankers are unbeaten all season, posting ten wins and a draw from their ten previous outings and duel against a Homeboyz side that has worked its way to fourth on the log courtesy of seven wins and three losses.

While Homeboyz have never beaten KCB at Ruaraka, they will come into this tie looking to repeat the exploits of 30 January 2016 when they posted their first ever Kenya Cup win over the bankers, a 27-22 result at the Jamhuri Park.

KCB, businesslike all season, will come into this tie well aware of the threat from Homeboyz as they seek to stay unbeaten and top of the pile for another week.

Impala Saracens v Mwamba

Fifth placed Resolution Impala Saracens escaped with a two point victory margin when they edged lowly Western Bulls 17-15 last weekend in Kakamega.

They will need to be at their tenacious best when they welcome seventh Mwamba to the Impala Club on Saturday.

It will be recalled that Mwamba put in a massive team effort to inflict a second defeat this season on SportPesa Quins courtesy of last weekend’s 15-7 home result at the Railway Club.

The Sarries and Mwamba are both chasing playoff qualification , setting the stage for a massive rugby contest, the end game being to secure more points to consolidate playoff qualification chances.

Quins v Nakuru

Second placed SportPesa Quins suffered their second loss of the season, going down 7-15 to Mwamba at the Railway Club, a result that saw them lose ground on leaders KCB.

They face sixth placed Nakuru at the RFUEA Ground as they seek to bounce way and sustain their push for a first title since the 2011/2012 season.

Nakuru currently occupy the final playoff slot and know that victory is important in Nairobi if they are to consolidate their place amongst the playoff contenders.

Nondescripts v Western Bulls

Eighth placed Nondescripts play tenth placed Western Bulls in a clash of two of the league’s pluckier teams at the Jamhuri Park.

Both sides have been a lot more competitive in their recent fixtures, taking the fight to their opponent but must rue their indifferent starts to the season, posting results which see them in their current predicament.

Mean Machine v Blak Blad

This all varsity clash between the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad also doubles up as a relegation dogfight, both sides keen on securing the vital points to lift them away from the drop zone.

Bottom placed Machine are winless all season and have not defeated Blad over the past two seasons, losing 13-30 on 17th January 2015 and 19-53 on 9th January 2016.

They need a win now more than ever if they are to launch a bid to stave off relegation after an un-interrupted 40 year stint in the country’s top tier.

Eleventh placed Blad on the other hand have acquitted themselves competitively under the tutelage of Kenya legend Michael Otieno and have been a difficult opponent to deal with.

They will be out to claim their third win of the season, and with it a rise up the log. This match will be televised live on Zuku Sports and streamed on http://facebook.com/zukuofficial

Kabras Sugar v Strathmore Leos

Champions Kabras Sugar currently sit third on the log and welcome ninth placed Strathmore Leos to the Kakamega Showground on match day 13.

Kabras have again slowly and methodically worked their way into the playoff slots, their eye definitely on the championship match, and a successful title defense thereafter.

They have ground out victories were necessary, won comprehensively when presented with the opportunity and will certainly be out to seize every opportunity that may present itself against a Leos side that at this point in time is on the very of missing the playoffs for a second season in a row.

All matches kick off at 4.00pm

There will be a minute of silence prior to kick off in honor of departed Western Bulls player Emmanuel Musasia who passed away on Monday 13 February 2017.

-This report is from the official Kenya Cup Website