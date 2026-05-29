Super Star Messi To represent Argentina At Sixth World Cup

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 29 – Lionel Messi will play in a sixth World Cup as he captains holders Argentina at the 2026 tournament.

The forward, who will turn 39 during the tournament, was named in Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man squad on Thursday after leading his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar four years ago with a penalty shootout victory over France.

With 26 appearances, Messi holds the current record for the most World Cup matches by any player – and will join Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, as the only male players to appear in a sixth edition of football’s biggest event this summer.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who was named the goalkeeper of the tournament in 2022, has been selected, as have Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, who missed the end of the Premier League season with a knee injury.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez are also among the five British-based players in the squad for the finals, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Inter’s Lautaro Martinez are among 17 players who lifted the trophy in 2022 returning to bid to retain it.

Argentina are in Group J and begin their campaign in Kansas City against Algeria (Wednesday, 17 June, 02:00 BST), before they play two games in Dallas, against Austria (Monday, 22 June, 18:00 BST) and Jordan (Sunday, 28 June, 02:00 BST).

Messi had been substituted during Inter Miami’s latest Major League Soccer match on Monday, but his club said he had not sustained an injury and was suffering from “muscle fatigue” in his left hamstring.

He has made 198 appearances for Argentina and will reach the 200-mark if he plays in both of his country’s friendly matches – against Honduras in Texas (Sunday, 7 June, 01:00 BST) and then against Iceland in Alabama (Tuesday, 9 June).

Notable absentees include in-form Aston Villa attacker Emi Buendia, whose Europa League final stunner was named goal of the tournament, forward Paolo Dybala, whose season at Roma has been disrupted by injury, and 18-year-old Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono.

With one cap, Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni also misses out, after Fifa said he would sit out the first two games of the tournament for abusing Vinicius Jr.

Argentina World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).