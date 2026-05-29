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Gor Mahia players line up before their previous match.

Kenyan Premier League

Special congratulatory message for champions-elect Gor Mahia as coronation preps gather pace

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Fifa president Gianni Infantino is the latest high-profile official to congratulate Gor Mahia for winning the 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

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The supremo congratulated K’Ogalo for their constant efforts and results that have borne them their 22nd league crown.

“Their constant efforts and results throughout the season has paid off, resulting in this important title. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and of the club for this great achievement,” Infantino said in a letter addressed to FKF president Hussein Mohammed.

Charles Akonnor wrapped up the title a weekend ago, following AFC Leopards’ 2-1 loss to APS Bomet at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The defeat left Ingwe with an insurmountable mountain with a game to spare — Gor leading by 68 points, four less than the felines.

The gap has since increased to five after Gor drew 0-0 with Mara Sugar.

The 58-year-old will be officially coronated on Sunday evening, in the aftermath of their final game against Nairobi United at Nyayo Stadium.

Ahead of the match, expected to draw swathes of passionate fans, the club has warned against any attempts to invade the pitch.

Moreover, fans have been asked to carry white handkerchiefs in response to a request by head coach Akonnor.

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