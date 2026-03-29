Shujaa run riot against Americans at HSBC SVNS Division 2 in Sao Paulo

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team continued their impressive run at the third leg of the HSBC Division 2 tourney in Sao Paulo with a 31-14 victory over the United States on Sunday evening.

Tucker Trickey put the Americans ahead after two minutes, Lucas Lacamp adding the extras.

However, George ‘Japolo’ Ooro levelled matters quick from the restart, going over the whitewash before Nygel Amaitsa converted successfully between the posts.

David Nyagige, making his second appearance in Shujaa colours, then put his name on the scoreboard, converting successfully to top off his try.



Nyagige then added another almost immediately as Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges threatened to run riot.



Next to the party was Chrisant Ojwang in the 13th minute, with the fourth of the game.



John Okoth, banished to the sin bin in Saturday’s narrow loss to Belgium, then atoned for that with another try in the 15th minute.



Amaitsa’s successful conversion was the perfect topping to what had been another delightful performance by the Kenyans.

