Freshia stars as Lionesses crush China at HSBC SVNS Division 2 in Sao Paulo

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2026 – The national women’s rugby 7s side thrashed China 46-0 in a statement victory at the HSBC SVNS Divisions 2 in Sao Paulo on Sunday evening.

The Lionesses came into the match and immediately set about tearing the Chinese at will.



Freshia Oduor put the first points on the scoreboard after only two minutes, before touching down on the white chalk — three minutes later — to make it 10-0.

Sinaida Nyachio, who had missed her conversion the first time, made amends with a successful one to extend their lead.



Three minutes later, it was Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello’s turn to pierce through the Chinese’s 22 before going over for the third try.

Nyachio then converted succesfully between the posts.

Oduor then made it a hattrick of tries for herself with her third as Kenya went into the interval 24-0 ahead.

It was more of the same in the second half, Freshia Oduor breaking the opponents’ resistance with her fourth of the evening.

Coach Simon Odongo then brought off Oduor for the towering Faith Livoi and it took her less than a minute to reduce her presence known, adding the sixth try in the 10th minute.

By now, it was a matter of how many and not if the Lionesses would walk away with the win.

Marvel Oswago, featuring in her third tournament for Shujaa, answered the question emphatically with the seventh try.

The ever dependable boot of Nyachio was at it again to convert succesfully and extend their lead.

Livoi then completed her brace in the dying embers of the game as Nyachio missed her conversion — an incident that was inconsequential as the Lionesses collected their biggest victory yet in the prestigious competition.

