Freshia stars as Lionesses crush China at HSBC SVNS Division 2 in Sao Paulo - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses in action at the World Rugby 7s Division 2 Tourney. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRICA

Rugby

Freshia stars as Lionesses crush China at HSBC SVNS Division 2 in Sao Paulo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2026 – The national women’s rugby 7s side thrashed China 46-0 in a statement victory at the HSBC SVNS Divisions 2 in Sao Paulo on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Lionesses came into the match and immediately set about tearing the Chinese at will.

Freshia Oduor put the first points on the scoreboard after only two minutes, before touching down on the white chalk — three minutes later — to make it 10-0.

Sinaida Nyachio, who had missed her conversion the first time, made amends with a successful one to extend their lead.


Three minutes later, it was Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello’s turn to pierce through the Chinese’s 22 before going over for the third try.
Nyachio then converted succesfully between the posts.
Oduor then made it a hattrick of tries for herself with her third as Kenya went into the interval 24-0 ahead.
It was more of the same in the second half, Freshia Oduor breaking the opponents’ resistance with her fourth of the evening.
Coach Simon Odongo then brought off Oduor for the towering Faith Livoi and it took her less than a minute to reduce her presence known, adding the sixth try in the 10th minute.
By now, it was a matter of how many and not if the Lionesses would walk away with the win.
Marvel Oswago, featuring in her third tournament for Shujaa, answered the question emphatically with the seventh try.
The ever dependable boot of Nyachio was at it again to convert succesfully and extend their lead.
Livoi then completed her brace in the dying embers of the game as Nyachio missed her conversion — an incident that was inconsequential as the Lionesses collected their biggest victory yet in the prestigious competition.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020