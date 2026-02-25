Top Female Rally Star Sheghu Receives Kenya Power Boosts Ahead of WRC Safari

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Kenya’s leading female rally star, Pauline Sheghu, has received a KShs. 1 Million sponsorship from Kenya Power ahead of the highly anticipated FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally event scheduled for March 12-15 in Naivasha.

The announcement comes at a crucial stage when Sheghu and her co-driver Linet Ayuko prepare to take one of WRC’s most demanding rallies in the world and the only leg in Africa alongside the world’s top-rated motorsport champions on the Kenyan soil.

Sheghu, a former journalist turned green energy champion and a motorsport driver known for being fearless behind the wheel, has become a role model for aspiring motorsports enthusiasts in Kenya in a sport that demands both skill and grit.

“Pauline embodies resilience, passion, and determination. These are crucial values that resonate with us at Kenya Power, and we are proud to be associated with her cause, which has come with key aspects of the green agenda. Through this sponsorship, we are seeking to empower her journey as she showcases Kenya’s strength on the global stage alongside the world’s best,” said Kenya Power Managing Director Eng. Joseph Siror.

From Left: Kenya Power MD&CEO, Dr. Eng. Joseph Siror, Rally driver Linet Ayuko, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Energy & Petroleum, Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, Rally driver Pauline Sheghu and Energy PS, Alex Wachira, during the sponsorship cheque presentation at Kawi Complex, Nairobi.

The support will enable Sheghu to cover key rally needs preparations, technical support, and driver welfare, further ensuring that she has a conducive environment and resources to fly Kenya’s flag high.

Commenting on the support, Sheghu said: “This sponsorship is a game-changer. It gives me the confidence to focus fully on performance, knowing that my team and I have the backing to compete strongly. I am grateful to Kenya Power and all sponsors for believing in me and in the future of Kenyan motorsport.”

Sheghu made history with podium finishes in 2023, 2024, and 2025 in both the WRC Safari Rally and the Kenya National Rally Championship.

The 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya is set to roar back into the Rift Valley region in March, cementing its reputation as one of the toughest and most iconic legs of the FIA World Rally Championship. The event will attract top international drivers alongside Kenya’s finest, drawing global attention to the country’s rugged terrain and passionate motorsport culture.

The WRC Safari Rally promises high drama, with international stars and local heroes battling across Kenya’s demanding gravel stages. Under its rallying call campaign, Pamoja Twang’aa, Kenya Power continues to support local talent, further reinforcing its role in community empowerment and wellness.