Wembanyama Leads African Presence at 2026 NBA All-Star

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Two players with direct ties to Africa represented the continent in the 75th NBA All-Star Game last Sunday.

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers, Cameroon) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs, who have ties to Democratic Republic of the Congo) – which introduced a USA vs. World format.

USA Stars dominated the championship game with a 47–21 win over USA Stripes, led by standout performance from Anthony Edwards who was named the 2026 Kia All-Star MVP. It was the most-watched NBA All-Star Game in the U.S. in 15 years.

The weekend tipped off with the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Castrol Rising Stars showcase on Friday night, where Team Vince clinched a narrow 25–24 victory over Team Melo in a competitive finale.

Keshad Johnson (Miami Heat) won the AT&T Slam Dunk, Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) edged Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) to take the State Farm 3‑Point Contest, and Team Knicks triumphed in the Kia Shooting Stars competition on Saturday night.

As part of this year’s All-Star, seven top African prospects from or with direct ties to Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal participated in the 10th annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) All-Star Camp.

Obinna Ekezie Jr., son of former NBA player Obinna Ekezie (Nigeria) was awarded the Defensive MVP and formed part of the camp’s All-Star Team alongside Cheickh Niang (Italy; ties to Senegal) and Caleb Ourigou (Côte d’Ivoire).

In the lead up to its sixth season which will tip off in South Africa on March 27, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) celebrated the continent’s culture and impact on the sidelines of the global showcase.

The BAL Business Cocktail gathered more than 300 cultural taste makers, global entertainers, NBA legends and industry leaders, including representatives of BAL Foundational Partner Rwanda Development Board, highlighting the continent’s rising influence in sports, culture and creative industries, while emphasizing ongoing conversations around African investment, ownership, and the future of basketball.

Notable attendees included Rwanda Convention Bureau CEO Janet Kamerera, 2015 NBA champion Festus Ezeli, NBA legend Charles Smith, Somali-American basketball influencer Jamad Fiin and Kenyan singer and songwriter Bien.

Among global icons attended this year’s All-Star were also South African rugby champion Siya Kolisi and Grammy Award winner Tyla.