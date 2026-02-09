Pwani Oil Focus on Lessons Learned After FKF Cup mauling by Kariobangi Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 9, 2026 – Pwani Oil FC head coach Paul Terry Kwoba has described his team’s FKF Cup encounter against Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks as a valuable learning experience, despite a 7-0 defeat that ended their campaign at the Round of 64.

Speaking after the match at the KPA Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Saturday,

Kwoba said the opportunity to compete against an established top-flight team

provided important insights for both players and the technical bench, allowing the

squad to measure itself against higher-level competition and understand the

standards required to progress.

“It was a nice experience for the boys. The technical team and players have learnt

from the best. Considering we were playing an experienced team that is

very active in the leagues, my boys did well. They were worthy opponents,” Kwoba said.

For the lower-division side, the match represented a rare chance to test their

progress against elite opposition in a competitive setting.

Facing a team with Premier League pedigree exposed the squad to the pace and physical intensity that define top-tier football, offering lessons that the coaching staff believes will shape the team’s development moving forward.

Kwoba noted that such encounters help players gain confidence and broaden their

understanding of the game, particularly for younger athletes still adjusting to

competitive environments.

According to him, exposure to stronger opposition forces teams to adapt quickly, sharpen decision-making, and build resilience, qualities he considers essential for long-term growth.

“These are the moments that build teams. When you face strong opposition, you understand where you are and where you need to go. We will take what we have learnt, continue improving, and come back stronger,” he said.

Team Manager Jeremiah Okaalo echoed the coach’s sentiments, praising the

players for their determination and willingness to compete despite the challenge

posed by experienced opponents.

He said the team approached the match with confidence and maintained its identity throughout the game.

“Very good competition against a Premier League side. The boys did their best; they

played their game and they live to fight another day,” he said.

As the team turns its attention back to Regional League commitments, both Kwoba

and Okaalo expressed confidence that the lessons gained from the encounter will

contribute to stronger performances in future matches.

“We will take this as motivation. The players have seen the level

required, and now we continue working to reach it,” Kwoba said.