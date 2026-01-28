Kandanda House chronicles: Ndege-Hussein court battle gets murkier as CEO challenges President's affidavit - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FKF CEO Harold Ndege speaks during a club licensing workshop on Tuesday. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Kenyan Premier League

Kandanda House chronicles: Ndege-Hussein court battle gets murkier as CEO challenges President’s affidavit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2026 – Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Ndege has asked the court to strike out an affidavit sworn by president Hussein Mohammed in a case challenging his removal from office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through his lawyers, Ndege argues that the affidavit is irregular and defective because it was sworn it at a time when Mohammed was in Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The application challenges the procedural validity of FKF’s defence under the Oaths and Statutory Declarations Act. 

Ndege’s legal team contends that commissioning an affidavit in the absence of the deponent violates statutory requirements, rendering the document a nullity.

The CEO further wants the court to compel Mohammed to produce his original passport and immigration movement records for January for verification.

The affidavit marks the latest round of battle between the two officials, whose tussle has blown out into the public sphere.

Reports indicate that Mohammed believes Ndege is incompetent and not up to the task of discharging his duties.

A mooted National Executive Committee (NEC) gathering that was to be held on January 15 to take action against Ndege did not provide a way forward albeit the issue of the CEO was discussed in the meeting — chaired by vice president MacDonald Mariga.

The CEO had earlier obtained an order from the Employment and Labour Relations Court, prohibiting FKF from discussing any possible punishment on Ndege at the NEC meeting.

Things turned ugly last week when Ndege shared on his Facebook page that he had been attacked by goons at Kandanda House — the federation’s headquarters.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020