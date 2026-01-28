Kandanda House chronicles: Ndege-Hussein court battle gets murkier as CEO challenges President’s affidavit

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2026 – Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Ndege has asked the court to strike out an affidavit sworn by president Hussein Mohammed in a case challenging his removal from office.

Through his lawyers, Ndege argues that the affidavit is irregular and defective because it was sworn it at a time when Mohammed was in Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The application challenges the procedural validity of FKF’s defence under the Oaths and Statutory Declarations Act.

Ndege’s legal team contends that commissioning an affidavit in the absence of the deponent violates statutory requirements, rendering the document a nullity.

The CEO further wants the court to compel Mohammed to produce his original passport and immigration movement records for January for verification.

The affidavit marks the latest round of battle between the two officials, whose tussle has blown out into the public sphere.

Reports indicate that Mohammed believes Ndege is incompetent and not up to the task of discharging his duties.

A mooted National Executive Committee (NEC) gathering that was to be held on January 15 to take action against Ndege did not provide a way forward albeit the issue of the CEO was discussed in the meeting — chaired by vice president MacDonald Mariga.

The CEO had earlier obtained an order from the Employment and Labour Relations Court, prohibiting FKF from discussing any possible punishment on Ndege at the NEC meeting.

Things turned ugly last week when Ndege shared on his Facebook page that he had been attacked by goons at Kandanda House — the federation’s headquarters.