Njoroge Kibugu Crowned Order of Merit Champion in Inaugural Sunshine Development Tour Season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Windsor Golf & Country Club professional Njoroge Kibugu has been crowned the Order of Merit champion of the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing, following a dominant victory at the season finale, the Absa Invitational Series, played at Karen Country Club.

Kibugu, who began the final round tied for the lead with Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera on 8-under par, delivered a composed and clinical performance, carding a final-round 6-under par 64 to pull clear and secure both the tournament title and the overall Order of Merit crown.

His final round featured seven birdies on holes 6, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, and 18, against a single bogey on the 3rd, as he closed the tournament on an impressive 14-under par 196.

Peter Waweru, Absa Bank Kenya Head of Brand & Consumer Marketing presents a trophy to Njoroge Kibugu following his triumph at the Absa Invitational the final leg of the Sunshine Development Tour at Karen Country Club

The victory confirmed Kibugu’s place at the top of the final Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit, where he finished with 1,497 points following four tournament wins and top finishes during the season. He also walked away with Ksh 400,000 from the tournament’s Ksh 2 million prize purse.

Speaking after his win, Kibugu said:

“This one means a lot to me. Coming into the season finale, I wasn’t feeling my best after the holiday break, but I trusted my game and focused on giving myself chances. I putted well and stayed patient, and that made the difference. Winning the Order of Merit feels like a real statement and a reward for the work I’ve put in. It gives me confidence and motivation for what lies ahead.”

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera tees off during the second round of the Absa Invitational Series, the final leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at Karen Country Club

Celestin Nsanzuwera finished second overall on 9-under par 201, after a determined final-round effort as he chased a third title on the Tour. He started strongly with birdies on the 1st and 2nd, but dropped shots on the 4th, 5th and 15th, before closing with birdies on 17 and 18 to sign for a 1-under par final round.

His runner-up finish saw him end the season second on the Order of Merit with 1,317 points, having claimed two tournament wins during the campaign.

Reflecting on his round, Nsanzuwera said:

“I started well, but mistakes on holes four and five cost me momentum. I stayed focused and tried to play my game, but a few missed chances made the difference. Finishing second on the Order of Merit is still a strong result, and I’m proud of the season I’ve had.”

Taimur Malik finished as the leading amateur at Karen, producing a superb final-round 5-under par 65 to finish third on the leaderboard with a total of 8-under par 202.

“It feels great to finish this way. I struggled on the first day, but played really well in the second and third rounds. I hit the ball better today and was able to take advantage of my chances, which helped me finish strong,” said Malik.

Mutahi Kibugu finished fourth on 4-under par 206, while Isaiah Otuke claimed fifth place on 3-under par 205.

Victor Mapwanya tees off during the Thika Greens Resort leg of the Sunshine Development Tour Absa Invitational Series

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya produced the lowest round of the tournament, firing a 7-under par final round, to finish tied on 2-under par 208 alongside Greg Snow and Mike Kisia.

On the final Order of Merit standings, Dismas Indiza finished third with 753 points, followed by amateur John Lejirma in fourth with 605 points, and Greg Snow in fifth with 578 points.

The Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing concludes its inaugural season, having established a clear competitive pathway for professional and elite amateur golfers across the region.

The top performers now advance to continental playoff opportunities and Sunshine Tour qualification events.

Following the Karen event, eyes now turn to the Big Easy Tour Playoff, which will be held at the Modderfontein Golf Club on January 27 – 29, 2026.

Following the event, the top 12 players on the combined East Africa Swing and Big Easy Tour Order of Merit will earn direct playing cards to the Sunshine Tour.

Afterwards, the top 30 players from the SDT East Africa Swing and top 30 from South Africa’s Big Easy Tour will contest the Big Easy Tour Finals, scheduled for March 2026 in South Africa, where 12 slots will be on offer to play at the Sunshine Tour Final Qualifying School for a chance to secure additional Sunshine Tour cards.

FINAL LEADERBOARD OF Absa INVITATIONAL SERIES AT KAREN