Why Murang’a Seal skipper Joe Waithira wears jersey number 71

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – Murang’a Seal skipper Joe Waithira says he changed his jersey number to 71 in honour of a diehard fan of the club who passed away.

Waithira says the fan, known as Mzee Kiangage, was a loyal fan who brought much joy to the players through his unwavering support.

“I appreciate this award that I have been given and I would want to dedicate it to one of our fans…Mzee Kiangage. I even changed my jersey number to 71 because that was his age. Wherever he is I know he is watching and he is happy,” Waithira said.

The 31-year-old was speaking after he was crowned the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League player of the month for December.

The skipper has played a talismanic role as Osbourne Monday’s charges went on a 10-match unbeaten run – the longest in the 2025/26 season thus far.

During their purple patch, the journeyman scored four goals in three games, including a brace against Mara Sugar.

Reflecting on his accolade, Waithira attributed it to his utmost trust in God and hard work on and off the pitch.

“In everything I do, I put God first…He is the one who has enabled me to come this far. Even in my career, I put God first and dedicate all my plans to Him. Of course, there is need to work hard because you cannot just pray and put in the effort,” the former Wazito, Sofapaka, Nakumatt FC and Bandari midfielder said.

Murang’a Seal skipper Joe Waithira with his award. PHOTO/MSEAL FC

Waithira was on the scoresheet on Wednesday as his side lost 3-2 to record league champions Gor Mahia at the Kasarani Stadium.

The skipper scored the opener from close range after three minutes as the Sportpesa Arena-based side cruised to a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The bittersweet day in the office notwithstanding, Waithira believes Murang’a will rise from the ashes once again.

“These are things that happen from time to time. It’s painful to have lost the way we did and we will take lessons from today’s game…apply them so that we can become better in our next tie,” he said.

They welcome Bidco United in their next match at the Sportpesa Arena on Sunday.