Thunder Coach Ibs: Third Time Unlucky At BAL Losing At The Death, But We Soldier On, Focus On Downing Johannesburg Giants

PRETORIA, South Africa, Mar 29 – Despite narrowly losing their opening game at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference in Pretoria, Nairobi City Thunder head coach, Brad Ibs, has picked the positives, vowing to make amends in their second game against hosts Johannesburg Giants on Sunday night at the SunBet Arena.

Thunder fell short 85-91 at the death to Tanzanian side Dar City in a game that witnessed end-to-end action.

Speaking to Capital Sport after the match, Ibs acknowledged that for the third time in the BAL tournament, his charges have been lucky towards the end of the game, which saw them lose at the buzzer.

“I am proud of my boys for the way they fought to the very end. We battled in the entire game, where we saw a lot of tactics, back and forth, and great individual play. I feel we are unlucky at the BAL. It’s the third time now, guys are taking crazy shots as the game is winding down, but that’s basketball, we need to recollect ourselves, have a short memory, and focus on the next game,” the City Thunder head coach remarked.

On his part, DAR City head coach Mamadou Pabi Gueye, is enjoying a dream appearance at the BAL, thanking his players for executing their philosophy.

“We prepared this game like all the games, we came into this game ready to win, we executed our plans in all departments, and that’s what worked well for us.”

Nairobi City Thunder’s point guard Eugene Adero speaking to Capital Sport in Pretoria after their game against Dar City. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Point guard Eugene Adero, who scored 16 points for the Thunder, said the team was unlucky to lose at the end of the game, but urged his teammates to take the corrective measures in their second game against the home team.

“It was an exciting game, not an ending that we hoped for, but in a game, anything can happen, especially when playing a tactical team like Dar. I thank all our fans who have traveled here to cheer us. We will do our best to make them happy,” Adera said.

Nairobi City Thunder’s captain Tylor Ongwae speaking to Capital Sport in Pretoria after their game against Dar City. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Skipper Ogwae, who was Thunder’s highest point scorer with 18, attributed their loss to defensive lapses, urging his troops to focus on their next game.

“We had defensive mishaps, but that’s behind us now, as the coach has told us, we should have a short memory, and focus is to make amends in the next game. I know it will not be easy since they will be backed by their home fans. To our fans keen on us, we appreciate the support.”

Thunder faces a wounded Johannesburg Giants, who also lost their first game after going down 100-70 to Dar City.

The game will tip off at 7 pm EAT.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Pretoria, South Africa-