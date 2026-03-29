Over 80 Awards Presented at the Shell 2026 Motorsport Excellence Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Shell 2026 Motorsport Excellence Awards (MEA) delivered a landmark moment for Kenyan racing, bringing together over 600 stakeholders for a sold-out gala at the Windsor Golf and Country Club.

Held just days after the dust settled on the WRC Safari Rally, the black-tie event captured the renewed energy within the sport, uniting drivers, corporate sponsors, team owners, officials, and media in what is now widely regarded as the region’s most prestigious motorsport celebration.

More than 80 awards were presented in a polished, world-class production that set a new benchmark for sporting events in Kenya. Winners were honoured with 24-carat gold-plated “Shell Apex” trophies and Bohemian crystal “Victoria Excellence” awards, symbolising both peak performance and enduring legacy.

Among the standout winners were Neel Gohil (Autocross Open Class), Amaan Ganatra (4WD Restricted), Suleiman Munyua (2WD Turbo), Azfar Malik (RX Rallycross), and Kanyali (4×4 category). Karan Patel was named Motorsport Laureate, while Harpreet Bhogal took home the Motorsport Personality of the Year award, highlighting the depth of talent and influence across the sport.

Amaan Ganatra, Neel Gohil, and George Kingara among other recipients pose for a photo during the 2026 MEA Awards staged at Windsor Golf and Country Club on Saturday, 28th March, 2026



Beyond the glamour, the evening delivered a strong and unified message on the direction of Kenyan motorsport.

In a powerful address, Carl Tundo, CEO of the WRC Safari Rally and Interim Chairman of Motorsport Kenya (federation in formation), made it clear that the time for blame had passed.

“There is no more time to keep discussing what is wrong,” he said. “Motorsport Kenya is made up of drivers and navigators. When you take a wrong slot, you pull the handbrake, turn the car around, and get back on the right line.”

He added:

“The handbrake has been pulled, and now the car is not stopping until it reaches the finish line.”

Earlier in the evening, Interim Chairman Eric Bengi unveiled an ambitious grassroots initiative dubbed “Dreamed to Drive,” aimed at opening up the sport to young talent from communities around the Kasarani Super Special Stage. The programme will select 20 boys and girls and guide them through a structured pathway starting with sim racing, progressing into karting, autocross, and ultimately rally competition.

On the sidelines, Sushil Gohil outlined a broader five-year vision that will kick-start the reality of a much-needed motorsport academy in Kenya.

“This is about building a real foundation for the sport. Every child has a dream, and for those who want to race, we will create that opportunity,” he said.

Neel Gohil, Amaan Ganatra, and Harpreet Bhogal pose for a photo during the glamorous 2026 Motorsport Excellence Awards held at Windsor Golf and Country Club on 28th March,2026.

Corporate Kenya showed strong confidence in the direction the sport is taking, with key sponsors including Vivo Energy, Victoria Commercial Bank, and Car & General, alongside several other supporting brands.

Among the distinguished guests was Ababu Namwamba, Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda, who declared that after years of uncertainty, “the die has been cast,” signalling the beginning of a new era for motorsport in the country.

The 2026 MEA ultimately stood as more than an awards ceremony; it was a statement of intent.

With leadership aligned, corporate backing secured, and grassroots pathways now in motion, the message from Windsor was clear:

Kenyan motorsport is back on track and accelerating toward its future.