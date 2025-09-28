Rising Starlets Hit Four Past Ethiopia to Book Tanzania Clash in U20 World Cup Qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2025 – Kenya’s U20 women’s team, the Rising Starlets, turned on the style with a 4-0 victory against Ethiopia in the return leg of the second round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Valery Nekesa opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Elizabeth Mideva doubled the advantage with a well-timed header in the 19th minute.

Captain Fasila Odhiambo made it three with an out-foot finish before Mideva completed her brace with a second-half strike to round off a dominant performance.

Mideva has been Kenya’s standout performer in the qualifiers so far.

She opened the scoring in the first leg played on September 21 at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, where her 37 seconds-into-the game goal earned the Starlets a crucial 1-1 draw.

With three goals in two games, she now leads the team’s scoring charts heading into the next round.

The win sets up an eagerly anticipated East African derby in the third round where Kenya will host Tanzania in the first leg before traveling away for the return fixture, both matches scheduled for February 2026.

Rising Starlets head coach Jackline Juma praised her charges for their composure and focus over the two legs.

“We knew the first-leg draw gave us a platform, and the girls finished the job perfectly at home. We were aiming to score in the first 10 minutes. Some of these girls were in the U17 players and we are helping to transition the girls to the senior team,” she said

Captain Fasila Odhiambo added, “It’s an honor to score and help the team win. I was expecting a win because we had the morale especially because we are home. Everyone played their part today. We now look forward to Tanzania, and we want to keep this dream alive for Kenya.”

With the Rising Starlets now eyeing the third round, the victory marks another significant step in their bid to qualify for the global showpiece and continue Kenya’s rise in women’s football.