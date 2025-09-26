No time to cry over spilt milk as KCB’s Matano shifts attention to Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 26, 2025 – KCB FC head coach Robert Matano is keen to move on from Friday’s 1-0 loss to Mathare United in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Annex.

The experienced tactician has vowed to bounce back from the disappointing day in the office in their subsequent encounter.

” It was a tough match in difficult conditions, but we have to move on quickly. Our focus now is on Sharks, and we must prepare well to bounce back,” Matano said.

The bankers came into the tie looking to make it two out of two, following on from last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Tusker at the Kasarani Stadium.

KCB’s Vincent Ondabu in action against Mathare United. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

On the other hand, coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau’s side were keen to make amends after relinquishing a 1-0 lead to eventually lose 2-1 to Posta Rangers at the same venue on Monday evening.

Ellie Asieche continued his bright start to the season, his free kick from the left finding its way past KCB goalkeeper Boniface Munyasa in the 43rd minute.

The rain-drenched fixture came alive in the 24th minute when KCB’s Jack Okello fired over the bar after getting on the end of a loose ball.

The slumboys custodian Kevin Ouru had to be hawk-eyed in the second half, showing great reflexes to push the ball onto the woodwork.