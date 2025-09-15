Queen of women’s 1500m Faith Kipyegon lays hands on Chepchirchir, Ewoi as successors

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Triple world champion Faith Kipyegon has tipped Nelly Chepchirchir and Dorcas Ewoi to continue Kenya’s dominance in the women’s 1500m.

Kipyegon believes the two are mature enough to take up the mantle when she moves to the long distance races.

“I believe that one day when I move to the 5000m or the longer distances, that 1500m will be in safer hands as far as Kenya is concerned,” the double world record holder.

Kipyegon has already stamped an indelible mark as the best ever athlete in the women’s 1500m.

To add to her three world title are another three Olympic crowns, which she won in Rio de Janeiro (2016), Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024).

She is the first ever female athlete to achieve that feat in the history of the 1500m.

Moreover, she has smashed the world record for the discipline on three different occasions.

The first time, she clocked 3:49.11 at the Florence Diamond League on June 2, 2023.

Just over a year later, she stopped the timer at 3:49.04 at the Paris Diamond League before further lowering it at this year’s Prefontaine Classic in Oregon in another world record of 3:48.68.

She is also the world record holder for the mile, after clocking 4:07.64 in 2023.

There are still more pages in history books for Kipyegon to write her name at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo where she is angling for a fourth title.

Victory in the semis on Sunday afternoon ensured that her four-peat dreams remains on course.

She clocked 4:00.34 to cross the finish line, ahead of Ewoi who timed 4:00.65 to claim second as Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu finished third in 4:01.03.

Joining Kipyegon and Ewoi in Tuesday’s final was Chepchirchir who who strolled to victory in the other semi-final, clocking 4:06.86.

Another Kenyan, Susan Ejore missed out after finishing eighth in the same race, clocking 4:09.28.

Kipyegon was saddened by Ejore’s absence but is nonetheless confident that the three of them will sweep all the podium places.

“Our biggest goal was for the four of us to make it to the final. Unfortunately, Susan (Ejore) couldn’t make it but the three of us want to do a podium sweep on Tuesday,” she said.

The world 5000m champion was also delighted with her chemistry with Ewoi.

“I was so happy to see her when I was in the last 200 metres. She was just behind me and I decided to push a little bit so that she could follow me. Both of us made it to the final and I was so happy that both of us have made it to the final,” Kipyegon said.

All factors considered, the champion is careful not to put the cart before the horse.

With this year’s edition characterised by a number of falls and disqualifications, Kipyegon is crossing her fingers that everything will work out according to plan.

“Every year is a different game…you see what is happening now is that everyone is falling. That is what is worrying me now but on Tuesday I am going to be myself and just focus on the bigger goal and we hope we will do our best and run a good race on Tuesday,” she said.

Kenya have thus far won two gold medals courtesy of Beatrice Chebet (women’s 10,000m) and Peres Jepchirchir (women’s marathon).