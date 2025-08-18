Menengai Oilers Academy, Plantech FC Crowned Rift Valley BingwaFest Rugby, Football Champs

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Menengai Oilers Academy successfully defended the Rift Valley title in the men’s rugby category, as the home side, Nakuru Rugby, won the women’s title at the Afraha Stadium.

The young Oilers had to do it in sudden death against Molo Development after playing to a 5-5 draw in regular time, seeing the game off 8-5 while the corresponding women’s competition witnessed Nakuru Rugby beat Starlets 17-7.

Menengai Oilers Academy and Nakuru Rugby pocketed Ksh 1 million each, while Molo Development and Starlets were awarded Ksh 500,000 as Nakuru Men and P61 received Ksh 250,000 after finishing third.

Pirates Chapter and Hookies were crowned the kings and queens of the court after triumphing in basketball to receive Ksh 500,000 each.

Pirates beat Seals 19-17 in a heated men’s final as Hookies saw off Rising Stars 18-15.

Seals and Rising Stars took home Ksh 250,000 while Basketbros and Suns pocketed Ksh 100,000 after finishing third.

-Football-

Men’s football final action between Plantech FC and St Andrews Turi FC (Yellow)

In Football, Plantech FC and Shabbab Ladies were crowned the Rift Valley BingwaFest champions.

Erick Koech opened the scoring for Plantech FC in the first minute, with Alex Kabich doubling the score in the 87th minute before Glen Otieno pulled one back in stoppage time as they beat St Andrews Turi 2-1 to clinch the title in their maiden attempt.

For Shabbab ladies, they had to do it the nervy way against Soccer Falcons, winning 6-6 on post-match penalties after playing to a one-all draw in regular time.

Brigit Maria gave Soccer Falcons the lead in the match, but Joan Agola restored parity as the two sides drew after 90 minutes.

Merlin Alialal and Celestin Moraa missed their spot kicks for Soccer Falcons while July Atieno’s penalty for Shabbab Ladies was saved.

Ladies football final action between Soccer Falcons (white) and Shabbab Ladies

Following their wins, Plantech and Shabbab Ladies pocketed Ksh 1 million each, while St Andrews Turi FC and Soccer Falcons were awarded Ksh 500,000 while Stawisha Jamii FC and Flam City FC received Ksh 250,000 after finishing third.

This was the opening leg of the second edition of Betika BingwaFest which is set to transverse the country and culminate with the National finals next year.

Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said: “The Rift Valley edition of BingwaFest was such a success. We had sportsmen and women turn out in huge numbers and that was very encouraging as we start the second season,” Mwiti said.

Basketball action between Hookies and Rising Stars (white)

“On Saturday, we had some athletes from Team Kenya for the upcoming World Championships take part in sprints and they used the event to gauge their preparedness. It was a great honor and we wish them all the best next month,” Mwiti added.

The second leg of the season will be held in Nyanza next month.