A good villain: Harambee Stars midfielder Nabwire crowned king despite red card against Angola

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – Harambee Stars captain Abud Omar says Marvin Nabwire was their man-of-the-match in their 1-1 draw with Angola in their African Nations Championships (CHAN) tie at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday night.

Omar says his Kenya Police teammate sacrificed himself to keep them in the game and grind out a positive result.

“First of all, I want to appreciate Marvin Nabwire for what he did to keep us in the game. He was our man-of-the-match because had he not made that tackle, then we would have conceded. We had to play for him and ensure we came away with a positive result,” the skipper said.

Harambee Stars played for close to 80 minutes a man down after Nabwire was sent off for a last-ditch tackle on Angola’s Alem.

The midfielder had initially received a yellow card but centre referee Sadou Ali Brahamou upgraded it to a red after reviewing the video evidence.

It was a topsy-turvy encounter in which coach Benni McCarthy’s charges had to remain defensively alert while making occasional forays into their opponents’ half.

A late goal by Joao Manha seemed to have neutered the stoic efforts at a positive result but for the VAR to come to Kenya’s rescue – with the substitute adjudged to have strayed from an offside position in the lead-up to his header.

Harambee Stars players celebrate after the centre referee chalked off Angola’s second goal. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Looking back to the nerve racking encounter, Omar was full of praise for his younger teammates, noting that they rose to the occasion admirably.

“It is all about teamwork…I might be the most experienced player in this squad but I cannot do it alone. These young players gave it their all and put their bodies on the line, considering the occasion. Someone like Ondimo (Edward Omondi), played really well considering it was his first time wearing the national jersey,” he said.

Up next for Harambee Stars is a David v Goliath battle against Morocco at the same venue on Sunday.

The North Africans started the competition with a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Angola at the Nyayo National Stadium, last Sunday.

Despite the looming threat of the two-time champions, Omar is confident that they have taken to fish as to water and will be equal to the task.

“If you compare our opening match and the one against Angola, you can see that there is much improvement. If we had received a red card against DRC, I don’t think we would have survived because we were very nervous in that match. Now, the boys have gotten used to this occasion and I am sure against Morocco, we will be even better,” he said.

Harambee Stars sit atop Group A with four points, one more than Morocco and DRC – who beat Zambia 2-0 in their earlier match on Thursday afternoon at Nyayo Stadium.