Mary Moraa competing at the Olympic Games in Paris. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Moraa returns to winning ways after shocking results in Eugene, Monaco

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2025 – World champion Mary Moraa bounced back from a difficult weekend in Monaco with victory at the Night of Athletics Heusden-Zolder World Continental Tour meet in Belgium.

Moraa clocked 50.49 to triumph in the women’s 400m, ahead of Belgium’s Imke Vervaet who finished second in 51.16.

Skadi Schier of Germany came third in 51.82.

It was Moraa’s first race after a forgettable performance at the Monaco Diamond League where she finished 12th in the women’s 1000m after clocking 2:48.67.

It also followed another disappointing outcome at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 5 during which she clocked 2:00.51 to finish ninth in the women’s 800m.

Moraa was ecstatic and relieved about her result in Belgium.

“Mmmmmm smells nnnniiiice…Season’s best (50.49 secs) victory at the Night of Athletics Heusden-Zolder 2025. Thank you,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, at the same competition, Celestine Biwot finished second in the women’s 3000m steeplechase after timing 9:19.22.

Another Kenyan, Olympic champion Winfred Yavi — who now runs for Bahrain — took top honour after clocking 8:49.59 in first place.

Dutchwoman Veerle Bakker came third in 9:41.15.

Another runner with Kenyan roots, Isaac Kimeli, stormed to victory in the men’s 5000m, the Belgian clocking 13:01.39 for the win.

Ireland’s Brian Fay came second in 13:08.25 whereas Florian Bremm of Germany clocked 13:09.17 to claim third place.

