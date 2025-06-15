Watch and Learn FC Crowned Champions at Thrilling KOT 5-a-Side Tournament in Kisumu - Capital Sports
Watch and Learn FC celebrate after their win in Kisumu

Football

Watch and Learn FC Crowned Champions at Thrilling KOT 5-a-Side Tournament in Kisumu

Published

Kisumu, Kenya, June 15  — In a weekend packed with flair, passion, and breathtaking football, Watch and Learn FC emerged as champions of the much-anticipated KOT 5-a-side tournament held in Kisumu, cementing their dominance with a clinical display in the finals.

The fast-paced tournament brought together some of the most dynamic Twitter-based football teams in the region, with fans from all over turning up in numbers to support their favorite squads.

The champions, Watch and Learn FC, proved too strong throughout the tournament, blending tactical discipline with street-smart flair. Their chemistry on the pitch was unmatched, and they capped their campaign with a gritty win in the finals, showcasing sharp finishing and rock-solid defense.

Black Warriors FC put on a brave fight, finishing as worthy runners-up. Their journey to the final was marked by resilience and a few standout performances that kept the crowd on their feet. However, they couldn’t quite unlock the Watch and Learn defense when it mattered most.

Taking the third spot was the ever-vibrant Sharp FC, who played with speed and aggression throughout the tournament. Though they fell just short of a finals berth, their energy and attacking spirit earned them plenty of plaudits from fans and opponents alike.

The event, organized under the popular “Kenyans on Twitter” (KOT) banner, was more than just football. It was a celebration of community, digital culture, and youth empowerment. Off the pitch, fans enjoyed local food vendors, music, and engaging activities, making the tournament feel like a mini-festival.

Tournament organizers praised the level of sportsmanship and unity displayed, noting that the Kisumu leg had one of the highest turnouts yet.

“We saw talent, we saw heart, and most importantly, we saw unity. Watch and Learn FC were deserving champions, but every team brought something special,” said Sir Alexas founder of the KOT 5 aside tournament.

With momentum building, fans are already buzzing about where the next KOT 5-a-side tournament will head—and whether Watch and Learn FC can defend their title.

