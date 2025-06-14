Darajani Gogo secure priceless Premier League promotion playoff win over unlucky Fortune Sacco

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14, 2025 – National Super League (NSL) side Darajani Gogo took a step closer to Premier League promotion with a 2-1 victory over Fortune Sacco at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday evening.

League top scorer, Veron Ombima, continued his hot streak with the first goal at the stroke of halftime to increase his tally to 23 goals in 34 matches.

However, Fortune Sacco got their equaliser through Kibra Karenho in the 63rd minute .

Ombima then turned up trumps for the Kibera-based side, scoring the winner at the death to earn Darajani a priceless promotion playoff spot.

The win saw them usurp Fortune Sacco from third place by taking their tally to 59 points, two better than their opponents on the day.

They will play the third last team in FKF Premier League in two-tie promotion playoff.