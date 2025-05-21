Committee established at Ministry of Sports to weed out wasteful spending

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21, 2025 – The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports has established an Audit Committee to ensure prudent management of resources and curb wasteful spending.

While inaugurating the committee, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya underscored the Ministry’s commitment to attaining a Zero-Fault Audit status.

“I am delighted to onboard this committee. Your inauguration and integration into the Ministry’s audit structure is a key milestone in ensuring full compliance with established audit systems,” the CS said.

The committee, led by Esther Muriithi Ndegwa, will be tasked with strengthening governance, enhancing accountability, and promoting financial stability within the Ministry.

Chair of the audit committee, Esther Muriithi Ndegwa. PHOTO/MOYSCA

Its core function is to advise the Ministry’s two Principal Secretaries, who serve as Accounting Officers, on matters of risk, governance, and the timely implementation of recommendations from both internal and external audits.

Mvurya expressed confidence the committee will go a long way in eradicating some of the challenges that have bedevilled the ministry in the past, including pending bills.

“The pending bills are largely the result of inaction and indecisiveness by previous decision-makers, compounded by the neglect of audit recommendations over the years. I have taken a firm stance to resolve these matters swiftly and decisively,” he said.

Mvurya added: “As the Ministry fulfills its mandate, every officer must prioritize the public interest in all financial operations. Accountability, integrity, and transparency are nonnegotiable.”

Reaffirming the CS’s sentiments, Sports PS Elijah Mwangi emphasized the committee’s essentiality in mapping and identifying potential financial risks, allowing for the establishment of robust internal mechanisms.