‘Future is bright for women football, financially,’ – FKF boss Hussein says

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says they are sourcing for more sponsorship for women’s football at all levels of the game in the country.

Mohammed says widespread sponsorship of the game will be pivotal in nurturing talented female footballers.

“Everything starts with one step…we are not only looking for partnerships for the tournaments…like the FKF Women’s Cup but also for the FKF (Premier League), NSL. Very soon, also for the Intercounty Championships for the teams that participate at the grassroots level…for them to have a platform to showcase their talent,” the president said.

For all its successes at a national/international level, women’s football continues to lag behind their male peers in terms of sponsorships for the respective leagues and remuneration for players.

Many are the times teams have issued walkovers after failing to honour their fixtures due to lack of financial resources.

Others, such as Wadadia and Gaspo, have been left with no choice but to fold up after struggling to meet their financial needs.

While campaigning for the top job last year, Mohammed promised to improve welfare of women football by midwifing a steady stream of financial sponsorships into the game.

The first step towards that was on Monday when the federation inked a partnership with betting firm Betpawa towards this year’s FKF Women’s Cup.

The president described it as a shot in the arm.

“It’s a big step in the right direction. As we promised, it’s fresh start…it is the first time in Kenya to get sponsorship for women’s football. We are grateful to Betpawa for the deal that they have brought to the table. It is a small beginning but everything starts with one step,” he said.

The domestic cup competition is set to kick off with a number of round of 32 matches across the country this weekend.

FKF Women’s Cup round of 32

1. Tuk Ravens – Ulinzi Starlets

2. Gaspo Women FC- Kibera soccer Women FC

3. Embu Queens – Desert scorpions

4. Sunderland Samba – Taita Queens

5. Marine Queens – Zetech sparks

6. Thika Starlets – Kenya Police Bullets

7. Makolanders – Kayole starlets

8. Red Sea Majestic – Milima Queens

9. Iron Ladies – Kisiwa Starlets

10. Eldoret Falcons- FC 105 nini farm

3. Gen Queens – Vihiga Queens

4. Lowland Starlets – Kisii Queens

5. Vickers Queens- Trinity Starlets

6. Trans Nzoia Falcons- Gideon Starlets

7. Ndaraweta Tea Queens – Kakuma Kalobeyei

8. Barcelona Ladies – Bungoma Queens