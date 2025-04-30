'Future is bright for women football, financially,' - FKF boss Hussein says - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Head of CSR and Sports Development betPawa Raquel Puig  (L) and FKF president Hussein Mohammed sign a new partnership deal for the FKF Women's Cup. PHOTO/FKF

Football

‘Future is bright for women football, financially,’ – FKF boss Hussein says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says they are sourcing for more sponsorship for women’s football at all levels of the game in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mohammed says widespread sponsorship of the game will be pivotal in nurturing talented female footballers.

“Everything starts with one step…we are not only looking for partnerships for the tournaments…like the FKF Women’s Cup but also for the FKF (Premier League), NSL. Very soon, also for the Intercounty Championships for the teams that participate at the grassroots level…for them to have a platform to showcase their talent,” the president said.

For all its successes at a national/international level, women’s football continues to lag behind their male peers in terms of sponsorships for the respective leagues and remuneration for players.

Many are the times teams have issued walkovers after failing to honour their fixtures due to lack of financial resources.

Others, such as Wadadia and Gaspo, have been left with no choice but to fold up after struggling to meet their financial needs.

While campaigning for the top job last year, Mohammed promised to improve welfare of women football by midwifing a steady stream of financial sponsorships into the game.

The first step towards that was on Monday when the federation inked a partnership with betting firm Betpawa towards this year’s FKF Women’s Cup.

The president described it as a shot in the arm.

“It’s a big step in the right direction. As we promised, it’s fresh start…it is the first time in Kenya to get sponsorship for women’s football. We are grateful to Betpawa for the deal that they have brought to the table. It is a small beginning but everything starts with one step,” he said.

The domestic cup competition is set to kick off with a number of round of 32 matches across the country this weekend.

FKF Women’s Cup round of 32

1. Tuk Ravens – Ulinzi Starlets

2. Gaspo Women FC- Kibera soccer Women FC

3. Embu Queens – Desert scorpions

4. Sunderland Samba – Taita Queens

5. Marine Queens – Zetech sparks

6. Thika Starlets – Kenya Police Bullets

7. Makolanders – Kayole starlets

8. Red Sea Majestic – Milima Queens

9. Iron Ladies – Kisiwa Starlets

10. Eldoret Falcons- FC 105 nini farm

3. Gen Queens – Vihiga Queens

4. Lowland Starlets – Kisii Queens

5. Vickers Queens- Trinity Starlets

6. Trans Nzoia Falcons- Gideon Starlets

7. Ndaraweta Tea Queens – Kakuma Kalobeyei

8. Barcelona Ladies – Bungoma Queens

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved