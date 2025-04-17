KCB FC Plots Mara Sugar Win in FKF Premier League Top Three Chase

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – KCB FC will be looking to turn its fortunes around when the Patrick Odhiambo-led side takes on Mara Sugar in a crunch Kenya Premier League clash at the Awendo Stadium Saturday.

The Bankers have experienced a mixed run of form in their last five league outings, managing just one win, a victory over Ulinzi Stars on March 15, alongside two losses and two draws.

Head Coach Patrick ‘Luwowo’ Odhiambo emphasized his ambition to secure wins and pile pressure on league heavyweights Tusker, Gor Mahia, and Police FC, who currently hold the top three spots in the standings.

“The season is still far from over and I believe we have what it takes to fight for the title. Mathematically speaking, we are still in the race so I urge my players to show up and to fight for the badge. We respect Mara Sugar for what they have done in their debut season however, we are going to Awendo to win,” quipped coach Patrick Odhiambo.

Striker Francis Kahiro, the team’s current top scorer, is expected to spearhead the attack for the Ruaraka-based side, supported by James Kinyanjui and Stephen Etyang.

Captain Michael Mutinda will marshal the midfield, working alongside Faraj Ominde and Mathys Isogoli. In goal, Bonphas Munyasa is set to start, with the defensive line comprising Maurice Ajwang, Kevin Okumu, Francis Oduor, and Lameck Oloo.

“KCB is a strong side and we need to demonstrate that we are one of the best teams in Kenya. We can only do that by consistently winning matches and playing nice attacking football. We are ready for Mara and the boys are in high spirits. We are going for maximum points in Awendo,” said Captain Michael Mutinda.

Due to their recent run of form, KCB FC find themselves at the fifth place with 40 points behind Police FC, Tusker, Gor Mahia and Shabana. They are 9 points off the top spot.