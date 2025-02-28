Crunch Time For Samaj “A” Ahead Of Sturdy Ruaraka “A”, Kanbis “A” Task

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) is in the spotlight this weekend as Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 League enters a crucial stage.

The League has witnessed 7 weeks of exciting T20 cricket so far and will only get more tense as we approach the knockout stage!

Rightly so, teams resume the tussle for a share of the four slots at stake in the NPCA T20 play offs.

On Saturday, Samaj A play current leaders Kanbis A at Ngara Sports Club before wrapping up a tough weekend against Ruaraka A on Sunday at Jamhuri.

Samaj A will hinge their hopes on their trusted troops led by captain Raj Bhudia who was named man of the match in their comfortable 120-run victory over Kenya Kongonis last weekend.

Bhudia collected a total of 4 wickets to enable his side Samaj annihilate home team Kongonis A at Nairobi Club.

So, the “Nairobi West” troops are expected to field their usual suspects in Narendra Patel, Manish Kerai, Aditya Vekariya, Francis Mutua, Ankit Bhanderi, wicketkeeper Ravi Rabadia and Lucas Odhiambo Ndandason among other.

Ranked fifth, at the present, on the NPCA T20 log, Samaj A will definitely “fight tooth and nail” to stay afloat in the competition.

And to stay in contention for the play-offs, Samaj A will be hoping to rack up maximum points on both days, then hope Sir Ali (third) and Sikh Union (fourth) stumble.

–steep Learning Curve–

Reflecting on the team’s decisive moments, Samaj A skipper Raj Bhudia commented: “Saturday we are hosting Kanbis Sports Club at Ngara Sports Club. Kanbis are

sitting on top of the table, and definitely tough opponents. However, it’s in T20 game, it’s not over until it’s over, and our boys have been in good shape throughout this season. Let’s take every ball till the end and hope for the best.”

Bhudia continued: “On Sunday, we host Ruaraka Sports Club at Jamhuri High. Both teams are good in their own ways and will have to tackle them accordingly to the merits. We are grateful to have Lucas and Francis in our squad who assist to tackle such game situations and also coach Lameck who keeps polishing our young boys to shine on the day.”

“I believe the most important thing out of the coming fixtures is not results of the game but it’s what we learn from it, and how we implement those learnings in the near future. Would wish all the teams best of luck for the weekend fixtures. Play Hard, play good Cricket.,” Bhudia explained.

Kanbis on the other hand will be looking to cement the top position with victories over the weekend against SCLP A and Stray Lions A.

Dhiren Gondaria and Sachin Bhudia will once again spearhead Kanbis’ batting this weekend.

Both the fixtures are tricky and they will need to be at their best to get the maximum points.

Champions Stray Lions A has had a few close defeats this season as they relinquish the T20 title but overall, they have had a disappointing campaign with inconsistence performance both from their batters and bowlers.

However, the Lions will be looking to finish on a high.

Like Kanbis, Swamibapa A is more or less assured of top 2 finishes as they wind up their league fixtures against strugglers Kongonis A on Saturday and then face much improved Ngara SC A on Sunday at Ngara SC.

Rushab’s Patel led Swamis will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Kanbis A last weekend.

–Sir Ali At It Again–

It’s not a walk in the pack for Sir Muslim Club A this weekend though as they host immediate former 50-Overs League champions Ruaraka on Saturday.

Sixth paced Ruaraka A will also be fighting for the four slots at stake serving-up a weekend of scintillating crease showdowns.

“Usually at this time of the T20 league, cutthroat competition is the order of the day, given the stakes and that all and sundry have their eyes firmly set on four slots, so thrills and spills are guaranteed,” said NPCA Hon. Sectary Narendra K Patel “NK”.

According to NK, the finals of the NPCA T20 2025 League will be played on March 23 at a venue yet to be decided; “but not until the top four square it out in the play-offs.”

NK added that the play-offs are scheduled for the weekend of March 15-16. Qualifier 1 will feature the top two teams’ likely to be Kanbis and Swamibapa depending on how the final tally looks like.

The Eliminator will feature No 3 and No 4 on the log. The winner in the Qualifier earns a direct ticket to the final. Qualifier 2 for the second slot of the final will pit Loser of QF 1 and winner of Eliminator. The same applies to the NPCA

Division One T20 League which continues at various venue in the city this weekend (see fixtures below).

Division Two has a different format though and is divided into two Groups (A & B). NK continued: “In the Division Two, the set-up is different due to teams’ composition; the top four in the groups qualify to Quarter Finals.”

In Division One, Sir Ali MC “B” (32 points) are the log leaders followed by the Collins Obuya- led Obuya Cricket Academy A (26), Swamibapa B (26) and Stray Lions B (21) are patched on third and fourth respectively.

Wolves Cricket Club A currently tops NPCA Division 2 table whilst Swamibapa Development lead in Group B.

Sat/01/03/25 (14:30:00)

SUPER DIVISION

SCLPS YL A vs Kanbis A (Ngara SC)

Sir Ali Muslim Club A vs Ruaraka A (Sir Ali)

Swamibapa A vs Kongonis A (Nbi Jaffreys)

Sikh Union A vs Nairobi Gymkhana A (Sikh Union)

Sun/02/03/25 (14:00:00)

Stray Lions A vs Kanbis A (Peponi)

SCLPS YL A vs Ruaraka A (Jamhuri)

Ngara A vs Swamibapa A (Ngara)

Sikh Union A vs Kongonis A (SU)

DIVISION ONE

Sat/01/03/25 (14:30:00)

Kanbis B vs Stray Lions B (Eastleigh) Swamibapa B Sikh Union B (Jamhuri)

Obuya A vs Ngara B (Lenana) SCLPS YL B vs Ruaraka B (Ruaraka)

Sun/02/03/25 (9:30:00)

Kanbis B vs Sir Ali B (Eastleigh)

Stray Lions B vs Sikh Union B (Peponi) Obuya A vs GI A (Lenana)

SCLPS YL B vs Ngara B (Jamhuri)

NPCA Media & Marketing Team