Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks' scoring. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Basketball

Antetokounmpo stars as Bucks beat Raptors

Published

TORONTO, Canada, January 7, 2025 – Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 11 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high 13 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 128-104 in the NBA.

Damian Lillard added 25 points in Toronto for the Bucks, who had lost four of their previous five games, all to teams with losing records.

Antetokounmpo suffered a cut finger in the first half that required stiches, but was able to continue before being rested in the fourth quarter as the Bucks secured a comfortable win.

“He set the whole tone to our team,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said of Antetokounmpo’s performance.

“When your best player does that it becomes contagious and the ball just moved.”

Zach LaVine notched up 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Chicago Bulls fought back from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-110.

Victor Wembanyama starred in a losing cause for the Spurs, with 23 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and eight blocked shots.

The Dallas Mavericks, who were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, suffered a fifth successive defeat, losing 119-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

After winning nine matches in a row, the New York Knicks have now lost their past three after slipping to a 103-94 defeat by the Orlando Magic.

Bradley Beal came off the bench to score 25 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-99 to end a run of four straight defeats.

The Sacramento Kings needed double overtime to edge the Miami Heat 123-118, while the Detroit Pistons beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-115.

