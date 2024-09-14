Women Urged to Secure Economic Empowerment in order to End Gender-Based Violence - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Women Urged to Secure Economic Empowerment in order to End Gender-Based Violence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – Gender-based violence in Kenya has increased to 30% from 26% in the last One year, according to President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights, Harriette Chiggai.

Chiggai urged Kenyan women to engage in activities that will uplift and safeguard their economic status, emphasizing that financial stability alone does not shield women from vulnerability. She stated, “It’s one thing to be economically secure, and another to remain a target.”

She further advocated for the creation of safe homes and spaces where families can feel secure as they go about their daily lives.

Chiggai made these remarks during a women’s economic empowerment program organized by Freedom Embassy Church, where over 250 women received seed funding to start and grow their businesses.

In total, half a million shillings were distributed among 10 women’s groups, from the Church.

BCLB Chair and lead pastor at Freedom Embassy Church, Dr. Rev Jane Mwikali, also encouraged women to take charge of their economic futures, noting that widows, in particular, have the potential to thrive with the government’s support.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved