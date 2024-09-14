Women Urged to Secure Economic Empowerment in order to End Gender-Based Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – Gender-based violence in Kenya has increased to 30% from 26% in the last One year, according to President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights, Harriette Chiggai.

Chiggai urged Kenyan women to engage in activities that will uplift and safeguard their economic status, emphasizing that financial stability alone does not shield women from vulnerability. She stated, “It’s one thing to be economically secure, and another to remain a target.”

She further advocated for the creation of safe homes and spaces where families can feel secure as they go about their daily lives.

Chiggai made these remarks during a women’s economic empowerment program organized by Freedom Embassy Church, where over 250 women received seed funding to start and grow their businesses.

In total, half a million shillings were distributed among 10 women’s groups, from the Church.

BCLB Chair and lead pastor at Freedom Embassy Church, Dr. Rev Jane Mwikali, also encouraged women to take charge of their economic futures, noting that widows, in particular, have the potential to thrive with the government’s support.