LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 22 – Brazilian midfielder Casemiro scored a 94th minute equalizer as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge Saturday evening, the Blues remaining winless against the Red Devils since 2017.

Jorginho had given Chelsea the lead from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, but United held on, with Casemiro’s looping header drawing United level with the score given from goalline technology.