Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Japan's Mikuru Asakura will meet Floyd Mayweather this weekend

Boxing

Mayweather expects ‘easy payday, easy opponent’ in Japan fight

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Sep 22Floyd Mayweather says that Sunday’s exhibition boxing match against Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura will be an “easy payday, easy cheque, easy opponent”.

The 45-year-old boxing great, who is reportedly close to agreeing a rematch with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa after just two minutes when they fought in an exhibition in Japan in 2018.

The fight was widely seen as a farce but the American vowed to give the crowd this weekend at Saitama Super Arena, just north of Tokyo, their money’s worth in his latest lucrative post-retirement performance.

“I think the last time I came here, it was so quick nobody got a chance to enjoy it,” Mayweather, whose nicknames include “Money”, said Thursday after a practice session which was delayed by an hour because he “overslept”.

“I’ll make it quick, but there’s not many bouts on the card so I’ll make sure to go to three (rounds), unless you all want me to make it quick.”

Mayweather was reported this week as saying that he will fight McGregor for a second time next year.

The two met in a much-hyped boxing match in 2017, with Mayweather winning by a 10th-round technical knock-out to retire with a perfect 50-0 record.

His previous exhibition match was against “Dangerous” Don Moore in Abu Dhabi in May.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved