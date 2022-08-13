Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) could soon be reunited with Thomas Tuchel (right) at Chelsea

English Premiership

Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumours

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 13Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he will always have a “close bond” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as speculation links the Barcelona forward with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their forward line after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Aubameyang, who only joined Barcelona in January, would appear to fit the bill with both Premier League experience from four years at Arsenal and the time he spent under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel.

“This is totally separate from anything that is happening now, but I enjoyed a lot working with Auba while I was at Dortmund,” said Tuchel on Friday at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s visit of Tottenham.

“Some players stay your players because you were very, very close, and Auba is one of those players.

“There was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way.”

A behind-the-scenes documentary on Arsenal’s 2021/22 season has revealed the scale of disciplinary breaches that saw Mikel Arteta freeze Aubameyang out of the Gunners’ first-team squad.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Tuchel said “there was never an issue” with Aubameyang’s discipline during their time in Germany.

Chelsea have also been linked with big money moves for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as new owner Todd Boehly looks to put his stamp on the club.

“You don’t always get what you wish for, that’s why we’re calm and ambitious at the same time,” added Tuchel.

“It needs to be possible, we’re looking for top quality, personality and good characters.”

Tuchel also confirmed that Marcos Alonso is on his way to Barcelona to become the sixth signing of an incredible window for the Catalan giants despite their financial struggles.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved