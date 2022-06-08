Connect with us

Abraham Longosiwa celebrates after winning bronze in the men's 10,000m

Athletics

Longosiwa clinches Kenya’s first medal at Africa Athletics Championship

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Abraham Longosiwa clinched Kenya’s first medal at the Africa Senior Athletics Championship on the opening day on Wednesday, after finishing third in the men’s 10,000m to clinch bronze.

Kenya once again struggled in the men’s 24-lap race which was dominated by Ethiopians again, with Abraham Tumay winning gold in a time of 29:19.01 while compatriot Gudeta Debele was second for silver in 29:22.74.

Longosiwa’s last ditch effort of squeezing in for either gold or silver in the final 200m of the race was not successful as he only afforded third in a time of 29:23.02.

Compatriot Julius Kipkwony was fourth in a time of 29:24.41.

“It was a bit tough especially at the finish. I had really wanted to work hard for the gold but nonetheless I am still grateful for what I got. It is my first time to come to this Championship but I have learnt a lot. It is not good to be beaten by Ethiopians but we will try device a way to win again,”  Longosiwa said after the race.

