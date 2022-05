CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 12 – At the finishing hole of the picturesque Caxias Golf Club, one may mistake who scooped gold after the Kenyan delegation erupted into jubilation owing to the bronze medal won by Isaac Makokha.

Here is every piece of action how it went down in pictures as Makokha was the center of attraction after edging out German Guldan Nico in the third place playoff.

Kenya’s top Deaf Golfer Isaac Makokha enjoying some nice moments with his wife Susan Kathure after winning bronze in golf at the Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Photo/KELLY AYODI